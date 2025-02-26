Tropical Storm Garance Forms Near La Reunion, Could Intensify
A new Tropical Storm, Garance, formed over the Southwest Indian Ocean northwest of La Reunion on Tuesday morning.
At 10 AM EST, the cyclone was located about 435 km northwest of St. Denis, La Reunion. Garance was moving east-northeast at 5 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gusts up to 80 km/h.
The storm’s thunderstorm activity was concentrated in the western and northern parts of its circulation, while the eastern and southern areas had mainly showers and lower clouds.
Garance’s circulation was small, with tropical storm-force winds extending 80 km from the centre.
Garance is expected to intensify in the next 24 hours as it moves over warm waters (30°C) and interacts with an upper-level low southeast of La Reunion, which will cause moderate wind shear. While the shear may slow intensification, it will not stop it.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The storm will slowly move eastward and could approach La Reunion and Mauritius in 36 hours.
Meanwhile, a tropical depression formed over the Mozambique Channel. As of 10 AM EST, it was located about 655 km west of Toliara, Madagascar.
The depression was moving south-southeast at 11 km/h, with winds of 55 km/h and gusts up to 75 km/h.