Tropical Storm Garance Forms Near La Reunion, Could Intensify

Garance’s circulation was small, with tropical storm-force winds extending 80 km from the centre.

Garance is expected to intensify in the next 24 hours as it moves over warm waters (30°C) and interacts with an upper-level low southeast of La Reunion, which will cause moderate wind shear. While the shear may slow intensification, it will not stop it.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The storm will slowly move eastward and could approach La Reunion and Mauritius in 36 hours.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression formed over the Mozambique Channel. As of 10 AM EST, it was located about 655 km west of Toliara, Madagascar.

The depression was moving south-southeast at 11 km/h, with winds of 55 km/h and gusts up to 75 km/h.

Tags

Leave a Comment