Two Men Arrested With Gun At Mnangagwa's Beitbridge Event

Their lawyer, Jabulani Mberesi from Tavenhave and Machingauta, said that the two are pleading not guilty.

Mberesi argued that the firearm in question was a blank pistol used for scaring away animals on a farm.

Beitbridge resident magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba granted bail, ruling that the State failed to provide sufficient grounds to deny it.

He also ordered the release of the car belonging to the duo’s employer, after Mberesi argued that it had no connection to the alleged offence and that holding it would disrupt the employer’s operations.

Mberesi further argued that the chance of a conviction was almost non-existent, given that the firearm was not a real gun.

The court heard that on February 24, 2025, the accused were attending a ground-breaking ceremony officiated by Mnangagwa at the Xintai Palm River Metallurgical and Energy Industrial Park in Beitbridge.

At the security checkpoint, a Blow F92 pistol without a serial number was found under the driver’s seat, leading to their arrest.

Prosecutor Tawanda Chigavazira did not oppose the release of the car, as it belonged to the employer, not the accused.

He requested a longer remand period, explaining that the Ballistics Section requires time to test and verify firearms.

