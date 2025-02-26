Two Men Arrested With Gun At Mnangagwa's Beitbridge Event
Two men, Alexander Simbarashe Mutendera (40) and Emmanuel Nyamarebvu (50), were arrested after being found with a firearm at an event attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Beitbridge on Monday, February 24.
As reported by NewsDay, Mutendera works as the Chief Finance Officer at the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), while Nyamarebvu is employed by the company as a driver.
The two men were charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and were remanded to March 19 for trial, each on a US$100 bail.
Their lawyer, Jabulani Mberesi from Tavenhave and Machingauta, said that the two are pleading not guilty.
Mberesi argued that the firearm in question was a blank pistol used for scaring away animals on a farm.
Beitbridge resident magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba granted bail, ruling that the State failed to provide sufficient grounds to deny it.
He also ordered the release of the car belonging to the duo’s employer, after Mberesi argued that it had no connection to the alleged offence and that holding it would disrupt the employer’s operations.
Mberesi further argued that the chance of a conviction was almost non-existent, given that the firearm was not a real gun.
The court heard that on February 24, 2025, the accused were attending a ground-breaking ceremony officiated by Mnangagwa at the Xintai Palm River Metallurgical and Energy Industrial Park in Beitbridge.
At the security checkpoint, a Blow F92 pistol without a serial number was found under the driver’s seat, leading to their arrest.
Prosecutor Tawanda Chigavazira did not oppose the release of the car, as it belonged to the employer, not the accused.
He requested a longer remand period, explaining that the Ballistics Section requires time to test and verify firearms.