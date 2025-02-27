Acting Principal Of St. Peter’s Kubatana College Warns Journalists Over Reporting On Sexual Harassment Scandal

In response to the story, Mlambo, the institution’s Acting Principal, warned NewZimbabwe.com to drop the report, claiming that the Roman Catholic Church was too powerful and could take action against the writer. Mlambo was quoted as saying:

We can come for you, this is a big institution, this is the Roman Catholic. We don’t want to comment on this issue. Why do you want to write an article that is done? Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 If you were the police we would consider your questions but we do not want to speak about it, this matter is dead.

Jongwe declined to comment on the allegations, saying the institution had prohibited him from speaking on the matter.

He is accused of sending inappropriate messages to students and inviting them to his home for what he claimed were “extra lessons.”

A parent, who became aware of the situation, confiscated her daughter’s phone and found messages that she described as bordering on sexual harassment. Said the parent:

Jongwe has been harassing my daughter considering his love comments to her. After taking our matter to the principal, he defended him and that angered me.

Jongwe is also accused of taking the daughter on a questionable shopping spree, which was reportedly against her parents’ wishes after they became aware of the situation.

Tags

Leave a Comment