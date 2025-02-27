Chitungwiza Pastor Allegedly Rapes Girl (14) And Gives Her Morning After Pills
A 36-year-old self-styled prophet is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who is a member of his church, the Tabernacle of Power Ministries in Chitungwiza.
According to HeraldOnline, Prophet Tino, whose real name is Tendai Tinodiwanashe Mashongashika, recently appeared in court to respond to the allegations.
The incident reportedly happened on January 12, 2025, after a church service held at Pastor Tino’s home in Unit A. After the service, the youth chair lady asked the girl to stay behind and help arrange the chairs.
During this time, Pastor Tino allegedly took the girl into his bedroom, where he forced himself on her and raped her.
Afterward, he gave her a cloth to wipe off the blood and took her to her grandmother’s house. Before leaving, he prayed for her.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The girl did not initially tell anyone about the assault because Pastor Tino had told her not to. He allegedly said that no one would believe her because he is a pastor.
The next morning, on January 13, at around 6 AM, Pastor Tino met the girl again and gave her morning-after pills, instructing her on how to use them.
The rape was discovered on January 30 when the girl’s grandmother checked her cell phone and found WhatsApp messages from the pastor proposing love to the 14-year-old girl.
The grandmother also saw that the girl had been enquiring about morning-after pills and how to terminate a pregnancy. When she confronted her granddaughter, the girl did not disclose the rape.
However, the grandmother informed her aunt, and the teenager then revealed the abuse by Pastor Tino. A medical report was presented in court as evidence.