Govt Officials And MPs To Use Faster Express Lanes At Tollgates

I wish to inform the House that ZINARA has introduced express lanes to Government exempted vehicles at selected tollgates; starting with a pilot programme at Skyline, Dema and Eskbank tollgates.

The infrastructure has been established featuring extra wide detour lanes designated as “Express Lanes”.

To use the express lane, vehicles must be equipped with an e-tag which will be scanned by the system. Once detected, the boom banner will automatically open.

Please note that express lanes will not have a cashier on duty. In line with this, the ZINARA team will visit the new Parliament Building on the 26th of February and 5th March 2025 from 0900 hours to 1600 hours for the installation of the e-tags.

All Members of Parliament are encouraged to bring their two exempted vehicles along with their registration books for this installation exercise.

Kindly note that failure to have electronic tags installed on exempt vehicles may cause significant inconvenience when passing through the tollgates.