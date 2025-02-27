Harare City Council Vows To Demolish Unapproved Shopping Malls

While this has proven profitable for property owners, concerns about the legality of these developments are growing, with some lacking approval from city authorities.

Harare City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama told Business Times that the municipality will take action against illegal structures and unlicensed operators. Said Gama:

New malls or structures have to be approved and licensed by the City of Harare. Illegal structures will be demolished, while those operating without licences will have their businesses closed down. We don’t tolerate lawlessness.

If the City of Harare follows through with its warnings, several newly established malls in the Central Business District may face demolition.

City regulations require that any change in business use comply with Section 26 of the Regional, Town, and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12 of 1996), which mandates prior approval from the relevant authorities.

An urban planning expert, who declined to be named, told Business Times, that the current increase in mall construction has largely been unregulated, with some developments not meeting the minimum operational standards required by law. Said the expert:

There is an uncontrolled influx of retail spaces, and some of these structures obstruct pedestrian movement. The city was not designed to accommodate this level of commercial activity in such a disorganized manner.

