Local Government Minister Appoints Team To Investigate Gweru City Council

9 minutes ago Thu, 27 Feb 2025 13:46:23 GMT

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, has appointed an investigation team to look into allegations against councillors and senior management at Gweru City Council.

The investigation, set to span 10 days, is authorised under Section 311 (1) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15).

The team will be chaired by K. Ncube, Chief Director of Local Authorities, with members including E. Njoma (Deputy Director: Public Works), B. Manwa (Financial Advisor), and KG Chakabva (PAO: Local Authorities), who will serve as the secretary.

