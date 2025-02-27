Mhlanga To Spend Another Night In Prison As Bail Ruling Is Delayed
The bail ruling for Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday, 28 February 2025, at noon.
Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa said the presiding Magistrate, Farai Gwatima, was unavailable as she was attending a funeral.
Mhlanga is facing charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting messages that incite violence.
The charges are related to interviews Mhlanga conducted with Blessed Geza, a liberation war veteran and ZANU PF central committee member, on January 27 and February 11, 2025.
Mhlanga had initially appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody by Gwatima, pending a ruling on his bail application, which was set for Thursday.
