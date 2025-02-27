Mhlanga To Spend Another Night In Prison As Bail Ruling Is Delayed

8 minutes ago Thu, 27 Feb 2025 13:15:40 GMT

The bail ruling for Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday, 28 February 2025, at noon.

Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa said the presiding Magistrate, Farai Gwatima, was unavailable as she was attending a funeral.

Mhlanga is facing charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting messages that incite violence.

