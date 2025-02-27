Mighty Warriors’ WAFCON Dream Ends In Penalty Shoot-out Defeat To Angola
The Mighty Warriors’ dream of reaching the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a second time ended in a penalty shoot-out loss to Angola on Wednesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.
After losing 2-1 in the first leg in Luanda, the Mighty Warriors needed a win but couldn’t hold on to their lead. They won the match 2-1 and the game went to penalties, where Angola won 5-4.
Goalkeeper Lindiwe Magwede, who had played well throughout the game, missed her penalty, giving Angola the win.
Nobukhosi Ncube, Mavis Chirandu, Daisy Kaitano, and Yolanda Kanyai had all scored, but Magwede’s miss sealed the defeat.
Ethel Chinyerere and Christabel Katona gave Zimbabwe an early 2-0 lead, but Angola pulled one goal back.
Now, Angola will face Malawi in the final qualification round for a spot at next year’s AWCON in Morocco.