Mighty Warriors’ WAFCON Dream Ends In Penalty Shoot-out Defeat To Angola

8 minutes ago Thu, 27 Feb 2025 09:28:42 GMT

The Mighty Warriors’ dream of reaching the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a second time ended in a penalty shoot-out loss to Angola on Wednesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

After losing 2-1 in the first leg in Luanda, the Mighty Warriors needed a win but couldn’t hold on to their lead. They won the match 2-1 and the game went to penalties, where Angola won 5-4.

Goalkeeper Lindiwe Magwede, who had played well throughout the game, missed her penalty, giving Angola the win.

Feedback