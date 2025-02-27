New Central Business District To Transform Masvingo's Skyline
The City of Masvingo is planning to build a new central business district (CBD) on a 24-hectare piece of land located between Ndarama High School and Mucheke River, reported The Herald.
The new CBD will stretch from the Benjamin Burombo Government building to Old Railways, which is southeast of the current CBD.
This development will divide Masvingo City by the Mucheke River, a key tributary of Lake Mutirikwi.
The new CBD is part of the city’s 20-year master plan, which will guide its growth over the next two decades.
The expansion comes in response to the high demand for commercial spaces and will include shopping malls and a hotel with views of the newly refurbished Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa said on Wednesday that work on the new CBD is set to begin in August. Said Mukaratirwa:
As for the new CBD, we are now finalising infrastructure designs for water, sewer, roads, storm-water drainage and electricity.
By August this year, we should be physically on the ground and the sale of stands is expected to start around that time.
We plan to decongest the existing CBD which is now overwhelmed by both human and vehicular traffic.