New Central Business District To Transform Masvingo's Skyline

5 minutes ago Thu, 27 Feb 2025 11:07:01 GMT

The City of Masvingo is planning to build a new central business district (CBD) on a 24-hectare piece of land located between Ndarama High School and Mucheke River, reported The Herald.

The new CBD will stretch from the Benjamin Burombo Government building to Old Railways, which is southeast of the current CBD.

This development will divide Masvingo City by the Mucheke River, a key tributary of Lake Mutirikwi.

