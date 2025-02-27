Tshabangu Seeks Court Order To Block Imminent Recall From Senate

6 minutes ago Thu, 27 Feb 2025 12:13:53 GMT

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has approached the High Court to prevent his recall from Parliament, reports ZimLive.

After taking control of the party following the August 2023 general elections, Tshabangu used his newfound authority to recall several MPs and councillors.

Nelson Chamisa eventually left CCC upon realising Tshabangu was in charge of the party with the support of State institutions.

Feedback