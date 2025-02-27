Tshabangu Seeks Court Order To Block Imminent Recall From Senate
Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has approached the High Court to prevent his recall from Parliament, reports ZimLive.
After taking control of the party following the August 2023 general elections, Tshabangu used his newfound authority to recall several MPs and councillors.
Nelson Chamisa eventually left CCC upon realising Tshabangu was in charge of the party with the support of State institutions.
Tshabangu was recently expelled from the party by Welshman Ncube and now faces the possibility of being removed from his Senate seat.
To prevent this, Tshabangu has filed an urgent chamber application against the CCC, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the President of the Senate.
In his application (case number HCH875/25), Tshabangu argues that his recall would be unlawful, citing an irregularly constituted disciplinary hearing held by the CCC on February 12.
He seeks an interdict to prevent the Speaker from declaring his seat vacant and a declaratory order affirming his continued tenure in Parliament.