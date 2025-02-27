Two Pregnant Soldiers Among 200 South African Troops Returned From DRC

Earlier this month, 14 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were killed, and many others were injured during clashes between M23 rebel forces and DRC government troops.

Regarding the presence of South African soldiers in M23-controlled areas, Greeff revealed that sensitive negotiations were ongoing. Said Greeff, as quoted by TimesLive:

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

We know their food supply, electricity, water and so on is subject to M23 control because they’re surrounded by them. They’re basically blocked inside their bases. It’s very frustrating and demoralising. I think the public should know our soldiers do have what it takes to sit it out. We’ll see how the negotiations go. I’m optimistic there will be a solution.

SANDU expressed disappointment over the defence department’s lack of clear communication, adding that even the affected soldiers are not regularly updated on the situation or what the authorities are doing on their behalf. Said Greeff:

We understand it’s sensitive and there’s a fine line to be walked. There’s so much uncertainty, especially with families and others asking questions that we feel that the department could have been a lot more expressive, reassuring the public that it is taking the necessary steps. The department remaining silent while questions mount by the day, it’s not helpful for the trust the public has in the defence force, for the family members and the soldiers. The soldiers themselves aren’t regularly updated on the situation and what the authorities are doing on their behalf.

Over the weekend, 13 of the 14 SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC conflict were laid to rest in their hometowns.

Tags

Leave a Comment