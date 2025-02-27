ZIFA Distances Itself From Stranded Mighty Warriors Fans In South Africa

However, the association made it clear that it had no involvement in the travel arrangements or logistics for the supporters.

ZIFA explained that the fans had made their own plans and coordinated directly with transport providers and that the association was not responsible for organising their travel. The statement reads:

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is deeply concerned about the well-being of Zimbabwean fans currently in Pretoria and acknowledges reports circulating on social media regarding their situation.

While we empathise with their plight and appreciate their unwavering support for the Mighty Warriors, we must also address the misinformation surrounding this matter.

ZIFA wishes to categorically state that it was never responsible for the travel arrangements or logistics for these supporters.

The fans in question made their own travel plans and liaised directly with the transport providers who facilitated their journey to Pretoria. At no point was ZIFA involved in coordinating or financing their trip.

While we regret the difficulties they are facing, we urge all affected individuals to engage directly with their transport providers for a resolution.

ZIFA remains committed to the growth and development of Zimbabwean football and values the passion of our supporters.

We will continue to focus on our mandate of promoting and managing football in Zimbabwe, ensuring that our national teams are well-prepared and supported.