Zimbabwe's Month-on-Month Inflation Plummets From 10.5% To 0.5%
The month-on-month inflation rate in ZWG (ZiG) terms fell to 0.5% in February 2025, from 10.5% in January 2025, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) reported Wednesday.
This means that prices as measured by the all items ZWG CPI, increased by an average of 0.5% from January 2025 to February 2025. Said ZIMSTAT:
The ZWG month-on-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages inflation rate was 0.8 percent in February 2025, shedding 6.0 percentage points on the January 2025 rate of 6.8 percent while the month-on-month non-food inflation rate was 0.3 % shedding 4.3% on the January 2025 rate of 4.6%.Feedback
ZIMSTAT reported that the USD month-on-month inflation rate for February 2025 was 0.2%, a significant decrease from 11.5% in January. This indicates that, on average, prices increased by 0.2% from January to February 2025, as measured by the all-items index.
For Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, the month-on-month inflation rate was also 0.2% in February, down from 16.8% in January. Similarly, the non-food inflation rate for February was 0.2%, a decrease from 9.1% in January.
In terms of year-on-year inflation, the USD Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose slightly from 14.6% in January to 15.1% in February 2025.
