Zimbabwe's Month-on-Month Inflation Plummets From 10.5% To 0.5%

ZIMSTAT reported that the USD month-on-month inflation rate for February 2025 was 0.2%, a significant decrease from 11.5% in January. This indicates that, on average, prices increased by 0.2% from January to February 2025, as measured by the all-items index.

For Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, the month-on-month inflation rate was also 0.2% in February, down from 16.8% in January. Similarly, the non-food inflation rate for February was 0.2%, a decrease from 9.1% in January.

In terms of year-on-year inflation, the USD Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose slightly from 14.6% in January to 15.1% in February 2025.

