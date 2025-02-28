72% Of DNA Tests In Zimbabwe Reveal Fathers Are Unknowingly Raising Children Who Aren’t Their Own
Recent data from Global DNA Zimbabwe shows that 72% of paternity tests in the country have shown that the presumed fathers are not the biological parents. This means most men are unknowingly raising children who are not their own.
In an interview with HealthTimes, Partners Chiriseri from Global DNA Zimbabwe explained that many men who take DNA tests find out they are not the biological fathers of the children they were raising. Said Chiriseri:
The current statistics for people who have undergone testing are both shocking and interesting. Most clients come for paternity tests, and currently, 72% of the results issued are negative, while only 28% are positive.Feedback
Chiriseri explained that paternity tests yield only two possible outcomes: either 0% or 99.99% certainty. There are no in-between percentages, as partial probabilities are only relevant for relationship tests. He said:
Most people do DNA tests to confirm the paternity of their alleged children. This usually stems from suspicions of infidelity, particularly on the part of women, leading the alleged fathers to seek confirmation. These tests provide peace of mind to those involved.
Chiriseri further explained that DNA tests are not just for checking paternity, but also for other purposes like career development and migration.
He said that DNA tests are often required for immigration, especially for people applying for visas to countries like the UK and the United States. In these cases, parents may need to prove their biological relationship with their children before moving.
Chiriseri also noted that DNA profiling is becoming more popular, with people choosing to have their genetic information stored for future use. He said:
DNA samples can be banked for future identification purposes, such as in cases where human remains are unrecognizable after an accident. The stored profile can then be compared to recovered DNA samples for identification.
… in rape cases, DNA testing can help identify suspects if semen or other biological evidence is collected from victims. By comparing the DNA profile of a suspect to the collected sample, authorities can confirm or rule out their involvement.
Some countries, including the United States, have already implemented national DNA databases for criminals. If introduced in Zimbabwe, such a system could aid in criminal investigations, identifying suspects, and supporting law enforcement efforts.
