Blessed Mhlanga Denied Bail, Remanded In Custody To 14 March
Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga was denied bail on Friday, 28 February, by Harare Magistrate Farai Gwatima, who remanded him in custody until 14 March.
In denying bail, Gwatima said that releasing Mhlanga could lead to unrest and undermine peace and security in the nation. She said:
The release of the accused would put the nation in unrest and undermine peace and security.Feedback
Mhlanga is facing charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting messages that incite violence.
The charges stem from interviews Mhlanga conducted with Blessed Geza, a liberation war veteran and ZANU PF central committee member, on January 27 and February 11, 2025.
Mhlanga had initially appeared in court on Tuesday, where Magistrate Gwatima remanded him in custody pending a ruling on his bail application.
The ruling, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Friday due to the magistrate’s unavailability as she was attending a funeral.
