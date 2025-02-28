Blessed Mhlanga Denied Bail, Remanded In Custody To 14 March

Mhlanga is facing charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly transmitting messages that incite violence.

The charges stem from interviews Mhlanga conducted with Blessed Geza, a liberation war veteran and ZANU PF central committee member, on January 27 and February 11, 2025.

Mhlanga had initially appeared in court on Tuesday, where Magistrate Gwatima remanded him in custody pending a ruling on his bail application.

The ruling, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Friday due to the magistrate’s unavailability as she was attending a funeral.

