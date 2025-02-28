Bulawayo Ward 17 Residents On Edge After Alleged Leopard Sighting
Residents in parts of Bulawayo’s Ward 17, which includes Pumula North, a section of Pumula South, Dunstal Farm, Hydepark Village, Mazwi, St. Peters Village, and Robert Sinyoka, say they are living in fear after reports of a leopard with cubs spotted in the area.
The sightings were reported to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS).
However, ZIMPARKS spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told CITE on Thursday that there is no evidence to confirm that a leopard is roaming the area. Said Farawo:
We received the report, but when our team inspected the site, they only found jackal footprints. As a result, we are ruling out the presence of a leopard.
We resumed the search this morning, but we have not yet located the animal. We urge residents to report any new information that may help us determine its whereabouts.
Despite ZIMPARKS’ findings, some residents remain concerned. One resident, speaking to CITE, expressed that fear is growing within the community. Said the resident:
Many people claim to have seen a leopard with cubs in the area. Some villagers in the peri-urban parts have also reported losing goats to an unidentified predator. We hope ZIMPARKS will act swiftly to resolve the issue.