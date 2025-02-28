Bulawayo Ward 17 Residents On Edge After Alleged Leopard Sighting

4 minutes ago Fri, 28 Feb 2025 11:00:14 GMT

Residents in parts of Bulawayo’s Ward 17, which includes Pumula North, a section of Pumula South, Dunstal Farm, Hydepark Village, Mazwi, St. Peters Village, and Robert Sinyoka, say they are living in fear after reports of a leopard with cubs spotted in the area.

The sightings were reported to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS).

However, ZIMPARKS spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told CITE on Thursday that there is no evidence to confirm that a leopard is roaming the area. Said Farawo:

Feedback