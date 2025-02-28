Cyclone Garance Triggers Red Alert For Reunion Island

7 minutes ago Fri, 28 Feb 2025 07:23:54 GMT

Authorities on the French Indian Ocean territory of Reunion Island issued a red alert on Thursday as Tropical Cyclone Garance approaches, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

According to AA, citing Le Parisien, the alert level was raised to red at 7 PM local time due to the storm, which is classified as an “intense tropical storm”.

The warning follows a similar move by neighbouring Mauritius, which shut its main airport as the storm intensified.

Feedback