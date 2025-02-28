Cyclone Garance Triggers Red Alert For Reunion Island
Authorities on the French Indian Ocean territory of Reunion Island issued a red alert on Thursday as Tropical Cyclone Garance approaches, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.
According to AA, citing Le Parisien, the alert level was raised to red at 7 PM local time due to the storm, which is classified as an “intense tropical storm”.
The warning follows a similar move by neighbouring Mauritius, which shut its main airport as the storm intensified.
France’s national meteorological agency, Meteo-France, has warned that the cyclone is “dangerously approaching” Reunion and poses a “direct threat.”
Gusts exceeding 150 kilometres per hour are expected in the island’s highest areas, along with heavy rain and rough seas.
Residents are urged to stay indoors, with movement restricted to emergency services only.
French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced that 100 firefighters are being deployed from the neighbouring French territory of Mayotte to Reunion as a precaution. If needed, reinforcements could come from mainland France.
Flights are disrupted across the region, with Air Mauritius suspending all flights “until further notice.” Reunion’s airport is also set to close as the storm approaches.
In December, Cyclone Chido caused widespread destruction on Mayotte Island, resulting in dozens of deaths and Garance may have a similar impact as it reaches its peak intensity.