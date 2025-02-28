Elisabeth Valerio Pioneers Affordable Private Education With Gallus Academy
Opposition politician Elisabeth Valerio is constructing Gallus Academy, a private school at Magoli Village in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province.
The official ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for this innovative and affordable primary school, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, was set for Friday, 28 February.
The Pan-African Gallus Academy will offer world-class education to students from third to seventh grade, drawing learners from across the African continent.
The school aims to promote academic excellence in line with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which prioritises Human Capital Development. Denzel Mhepo, Project Coordinator for Gallus Academy, said:
We are committed to creating job opportunities for residents and enhancing the educational landscape in Matabeleland North.
We also commit to providing scholarships for some economically disadvantaged students in our area who otherwise would not be able to afford to attend private school.
Community leaders, educators, and stakeholders who support education in the Hwange region were expected to grace the groundbreaking ceremony.