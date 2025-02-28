Elisabeth Valerio Pioneers Affordable Private Education With Gallus Academy

4 minutes ago Fri, 28 Feb 2025 12:35:22 GMT

Opposition politician Elisabeth Valerio is constructing Gallus Academy, a private school at Magoli Village in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province.

The official ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for this innovative and affordable primary school, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, was set for Friday, 28 February.

The Pan-African Gallus Academy will offer world-class education to students from third to seventh grade, drawing learners from across the African continent.

