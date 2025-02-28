Mabvuku Woman Kills Hubby In Knife Attack Over Infidelity
A 43-year-old man, Duncan Chiwaya, was allegedly fatally stabbed by his wife in Mabvuku, Harare, amid accusations of infidelity.
ZBC News reported that when their crew arrived, police had just removed Chiwaya’s body, leaving relatives to clean the bloodstains in the house.
Chiwaya’s mother, Janet Dumbu, expressed her shock, saying she was unaware of any marital issues and was devastated to find her son lying in a pool of blood with his wife nearby.
A neighbour, Ellen Luundi, who acted as a mediator in their marriage, revealed that the couple had been experiencing problems. She recounted:
They have been having problems. The wife accused Chiwaya of infidelity. Last week she had packed her bags intending to quit the marriage and I helped them reconcile.
Luundi added that she received missed calls from Chiwaya in the morning morning. When she tried to return his call, it was too late; a child came to her door with the tragic news.
Chiwaya, who was employed by the Women’s University in Africa, leaves behind a three-year-old child with his wife.