Mabvuku Woman Kills Hubby In Knife Attack Over Infidelity

A neighbour, Ellen Luundi, who acted as a mediator in their marriage, revealed that the couple had been experiencing problems. She recounted:

They have been having problems. The wife accused Chiwaya of infidelity. Last week she had packed her bags intending to quit the marriage and I helped them reconcile.

Luundi added that she received missed calls from Chiwaya in the morning morning. When she tried to return his call, it was too late; a child came to her door with the tragic news.

Chiwaya, who was employed by the Women’s University in Africa, leaves behind a three-year-old child with his wife.

