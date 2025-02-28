Minister Garwe Calls For Ideology To be Integrated Into ECD Curriculum

The training is currently focused on councillors and local government staff, but Garwe said that it will soon be extended to universities and other government institutions.

Garwe rejected claims that the Herbert Chitepo ideology training programme is just ZANU PF propaganda.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

He argued that it is a national programme focused on promoting Zimbabwe’s heritage-based education. Said Garwe:

Let me start by correcting some narratives that I came across this morning when I arrived here. The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is not a party-based organisation, it’s a government organisation, even though its consummation was through the ruling party in the 70s during the war. It is now a government institution which is assisting our universities in ensuring that we drive heritage-based education to Zimbabweans. That is the principal responsibility of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology. Ideology has no political face. Ideology carries a national face, the face of Zimbabwe. This is a national programme, which we must give all the due respect that they deserve. They are driving a national programme as guided by the President of Zimbabwe.

The councillors’ training programme was attended by representatives from ZANU PF, CCC, and a councillor from the MDC party led by Douglas Mwonzora. Said Garwe:

I know the politics that we inherited in the past dispensation was that of hate. A councillor from CCC is a brother or sister to me. I must not be ashamed to be seen dining and wining with the councillors or MPs from opposition parties. Similarly, councillors and MPs from opposition parties must not be afraid of talking and dining and wining with their colleagues from ZANU PF. I think we are all Zimbabweans above all.

Critics argue that the school promotes the ideology of the ruling ZANU PF party, raising concerns about mixing party politics with government affairs.

There has been backlash over the requirement for local government officials, including mayors and councillors, to attend training at the school.

Questions have also been raised about whether it’s right to use taxpayer money to fund training programmes that critics believe are more about promoting party propaganda than improving public service.

Tags

Leave a Comment