Mnangagwa Urges Police To Tackle Traffic Chaos And Rising Road Carnage

More worrisome is the fact that a total of 4 069 people were killed in road traffic accidents in 2024 compared to 2 104 in 2023, reflecting an astonishing 93% increase.

The ZRP is challenged to tame the traffic jungle by speedily implementing the Electronic Traffic Management System.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

I call upon all Zimbabwean citizens to respect the country’s traffic laws and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Mnangagwa also urged the graduating police officers to reject all forms of corruption. He said:

As officers in the field, you will encounter all forms and types of temptations that will test your character, judgment, resolve and indeed your patriotism. Remain resolute and demonstrate high levels of integrity. Shun corruption by whatever name. The image of the country and indeed of the Zimbabwe Republic Police rests upon your shoulders. Guard it jealously.

Tags

Leave a Comment