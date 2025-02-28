Tshabangu Wins Temporary Court Ruling To Keep His Senatorial Seat
Judge President Justice Mary Zimba-Dube on Thursday ordered the CCC not to recall expelled self-imposed interim secretary-general Senator Sengezo Tshabangu from Parliament until his High Court application challenging his dismissal is heard.
Tshabangu approached the High Court seeking an order to prevent his recall, naming his party, the Speaker of Parliament, and the President of the Senate as the first, second, and third respondents, respectively.
In the interdict matter, Justice Zimba-Dube recorded an undertaking from the first respondent (CCC) not to recall Tshabangu or undermine case number HCH 830/25, which pertains to Tshabangu’s court case against his expulsion. The Speaker of Parliament’s lawyers acknowledged the order.
As reported by the Chronicle, in the declaratory matter, the respondents must file their opposing papers by Tuesday, 4 March 2025, while the applicants must submit their answering affidavit and heads of argument by Monday, 10 March 2025.
The case is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday, 13 March 2025. Tshabangu has cited Sesel Zvidzai, Concillia Chinanzvavana, Gilbert Kadogora, Shepherd Mushonga, and the CCC as the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth respondents, respectively. These people were members of the disciplinary committee that expelled him.
This interim order ensures that Tshabangu will retain his parliamentary seat while his legal challenge progresses.