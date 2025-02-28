Tshabangu Wins Temporary Court Ruling To Keep His Senatorial Seat

6 minutes ago Fri, 28 Feb 2025 22:02:35 GMT

Judge President Justice Mary Zimba-Dube on Thursday ordered the CCC not to recall expelled self-imposed interim secretary-general Senator Sengezo Tshabangu from Parliament until his High Court application challenging his dismissal is heard.

Tshabangu approached the High Court seeking an order to prevent his recall, naming his party, the Speaker of Parliament, and the President of the Senate as the first, second, and third respondents, respectively.

In the interdict matter, Justice Zimba-Dube recorded an undertaking from the first respondent (CCC) not to recall Tshabangu or undermine case number HCH 830/25, which pertains to Tshabangu’s court case against his expulsion. The Speaker of Parliament’s lawyers acknowledged the order.

Feedback