Two Children Drown In Chipinge, Elderly Man Dies In House Fire Chitungwiza
In two separate but equally tragic incidents, two children drowned in an abandoned pit in Chipinge, while an elderly man was burnt beyond recognition in Chitungwiza.
In the first incident, confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), two male infants, aged 5 and 6, drowned in an abandoned pit filled with rainwater while swimming at Muradzikwa Village, Chipinge, on 24 February.
The victims, along with their 7-year-old sister, were left at home while their grandmother attended a funeral in the neighbourhood. Police said:
The three children went to the nearby pit to swim, resulting in the tragic drowning of the two victims.
In the second incident, the ZRP said a 73-year-old man was burnt beyond recognition after the house he was in caught fire in Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza, on Wednesday. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a tragic fire incident which occurred at a house in Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza on 26/02/25. A man (73) was burnt beyond recognition after the house he was in caught fire.
The blaze also destroyed property which was in the house and shattered window panes.
The ZRP added that investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire