Two Children Drown In Chipinge, Elderly Man Dies In House Fire Chitungwiza

6 minutes ago Fri, 28 Feb 2025 07:43:05 GMT

In two separate but equally tragic incidents, two children drowned in an abandoned pit in Chipinge, while an elderly man was burnt beyond recognition in Chitungwiza.

In the first incident, confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), two male infants, aged 5 and 6, drowned in an abandoned pit filled with rainwater while swimming at Muradzikwa Village, Chipinge, on 24 February.

The victims, along with their 7-year-old sister, were left at home while their grandmother attended a funeral in the neighbourhood. Police said:

