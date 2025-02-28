War Veterans Association Faction Calls On Mnangagwa To Step Down

Mathibela also said the association fully supported Geza, whom they had sent to the front, describing him as “our rabble-rouser.” He said:

So obviously, the government is not serious about addressing the crisis (that) it has created itself. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 So, when we look, as citizens of this country, when we look at any crisis, we ask: What is the root cause? Then we deal with the root cause. I am here, on behalf of all veterans and members of the public, ordinary people. We were quiet, while all these other noise makers were trying to be relevant. Guess what? We were busy consulting. Just like what we did during the liberation struggle. We were working with the masses. We were working with the chiefs. We were working with the mass media, spirit mediums, I would say. And they have told us, that all veterans, you put your government there, sort it out.

Mathibela asserted that the masses had expressed the need to hold the government they put in power accountable and demand that Mnangagwa step down. He said:

That is the challenge they have given us. They say you put this government, you sort it out. And very true, we will definitely sort it out. I am happy that the nation, at large, which is the suffocating victims of this crisis, has said ‘We will go with you veterans, every step of the way’. They have told us, in no uncertain circumstances, that this time around, we must lead the onslaught, where the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe must step down immediately. And we are in agreement. We have reasons which we can explain throughout the night, until the following morning.

Mathibela also dismissed the US$1.5 million and housing promises made to war veterans by Paul Tungwarara, an investment advisor to Mnangagwa.

He mocked these promises, referring to the houses as “Tungwararas,” and questioned why only war veterans were expected to benefit, while others who contributed to putting Mnangagwa in power were left out.

