Woman Jailed 10 Years For Assisting A Man To Rape Her 6-Year-Old Daughter

The unknown male took off his clothes and raped the child once, while the mother was watching, sitting on a chair in the bedroom.

The matter eventually came to light in April 2024 when the child was living with her grandmother and she discovered that the child was suffering from urinary incontinence.

Urinary incontinence is the unintentional loss of bladder control, leading to urine leakage, and can range from occasional leaks when sneezing or coughing to a sudden, strong urge to urinate that doesn’t allow enough time to reach a bathroom.

The child narrated that it began soon after she was raped. She revealed the role that her mother had played in the ordeal.

