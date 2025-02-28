Young Man With Disability Appeals For Assistance To Kickstart Leather Craft Career
Kelvin Mhlophe, a 24-year-old man from Matabeleland South Province living with a disability, is seeking financial assistance to purchase equipment for leather crafting.
Mhlophe, who uses a wheelchair, learned leather craft at Jairos Jiri Bulawayo Vocational Training and graduated in November 2023.
However, since completing his training, he has been unable to put his skills to use due to the high cost of materials and equipment.
Anyone willing to assist Mhlophe can contact him at +263 71 772 4244 for more information.
