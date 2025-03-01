AMH Chairman Slams Court's Bail Denial For Journalist Blessed Mhlanga
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman, Trevor Ncube, on Friday condemned the decision by a Harare magistrate to deny senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga bail, calling it a “travesty of justice.”
Speaking to reporters outside the court, Ncube said that while the ruling was deeply concerning, it did not come as a surprise. He argued that it reflected the selective application of the law in Zimbabwe. Said Ncube:
It’s no surprise at all, I think the surprise would have been if we had gotten a sense that the court had seriously applied themselves to the case that has been brought before them.Feedback
It’s saddening, it’s heartbreaking, but that is what it is in terms of the selective application of the law in our country
Criminals are let go scot-free. The innocent and the weak are subjected to law in a selective kind of manner.
Magistrate Farai Gwitima on Friday remanded Mhlanga in custody until March 14, citing concerns that his release would pose a threat to national security.
Mhlanga was arrested earlier in the week on charges of inciting violence.
Gwitima argued that Mhlanga could potentially interfere with witnesses, particularly his subordinates and that the senior journalist had spread messages likely to incite violence and disturb the peace.
Mhlanga was arrested on Monday after he voluntarily handed himself over to the authorities, following visits by law enforcement agents to the HStv and NewsDay offices.
The charges stem from the broadcast of press conferences by ZANU PF central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, who had called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.
