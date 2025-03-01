AMH Chairman Slams Court's Bail Denial For Journalist Blessed Mhlanga

It’s saddening, it’s heartbreaking, but that is what it is in terms of the selective application of the law in our country

Criminals are let go scot-free. The innocent and the weak are subjected to law in a selective kind of manner.

Magistrate Farai Gwitima on Friday remanded Mhlanga in custody until March 14, citing concerns that his release would pose a threat to national security.

Mhlanga was arrested earlier in the week on charges of inciting violence.

Gwitima argued that Mhlanga could potentially interfere with witnesses, particularly his subordinates and that the senior journalist had spread messages likely to incite violence and disturb the peace.

Mhlanga was arrested on Monday after he voluntarily handed himself over to the authorities, following visits by law enforcement agents to the HStv and NewsDay offices.

The charges stem from the broadcast of press conferences by ZANU PF central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, who had called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

