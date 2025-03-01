Charamba: ZANU PF Vehicles Not Exempt From Paying Toll Fees

4 minutes ago Sat, 01 Mar 2025 21:31:10 GMT

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has said all ZANU PF vehicles must pay toll fees when passing through toll gates, as required by law. He said no one, including Government departments, is exempt from this tax.

Charamba said that even the Office of the President must pay toll fees in advance through ZINARA. The Government receives toll certificates, not exemptions.

Charamba made the comments in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by The Mirror, which showed a ZANU PF branded vehicle from Zaka South Constituency avoiding a tollgate last week. Said Charamba:

