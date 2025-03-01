Chin'ono Claims Ziyambi Instructed Courts To Deny Mhlanga Bail Until April
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has reportedly instructed courts not to release journalist Blessed Mhlanga until after 31 March, according to award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.
If Mhlanga, a senior journalist at Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), is denied bail until April, he will have spent over a month in pre-trial detention. Chin’ono wrote on X:
The Zimbabwean journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who has been in political detention since Monday, did not commit the crime he is accused of, and the owner of HSTV, where Blessed works, confirms this.Feedback
Trevor Ncube says Blessed did not say a word in the said material transmitted and adds that Blessed is neither HSTV, which broadcast the material, nor AMH, the parent company of HSTV.
Mnangagwa’s regime is run by cowards from top to bottom, who targeted Blessed as a soft target.
We now also know that Mnangagwa’s Justice Minister, Ziyambe Ziyambe, instructed the courts not to release Blessed until after 31 March. What a bunch of cowards!
Mhlanga was arrested on Monday for allegedly sharing information that could incite violence or damage property. He is facing charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
On Friday, a Harare magistrate, Farai Gwitima, denied Mhlanga bail, saying he might interfere with witnesses and harm the investigation.
The charges against Mhlanga are related to interviews he reportedly had with Blessed Geza, a war veteran from the ruling ZANU PF party, who opposes President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda.
The police are searching for Geza to answer charges of incitement, undermining the President’s authority, and theft.
Geza has publicly called for Mnangagwa to resign, accusing him of corruption, poor leadership, favouritism, and rewarding friends and family.
