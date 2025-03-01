Drone Technology Helps Kwekwe Farmer Tackle Armyworm Infestation
Lingiwe Ravasingadi, a farmer from Kwekwe in Midlands Province, is using drone technology to fight the African armyworm, which has been damaging crops in the area.
Drones equipped with GPS and advanced sprayers allow farmers to precisely spray pesticides on affected areas. They can fly over fields, targeting spots with pests like the African armyworm.
In an interview with the Chronicle, Ravasingadi said that she expects a maize yield of 10 tonnes per hectare from her 120-hectare crop, which is now in the milking stage.
She credits her success to using the best farming practices, with drone technology playing a key role in controlling the armyworm problem. Said Ravasingadi:
In a bid to fight pests such as the African armyworm, we decided to use drones so that we effectively cover the 120 hectares which are under the maize crop.
The crop has reached the milking stage and if we successfully deal with the armyworm, we are expecting an average yield of 10 tonnes per hectare.
The drone is very effective in dealing with pests. Our crop had grown so much that the boom spray was no longer viable to use.
However, with the use of drone technology, we have managed to deal with the problem of the armyworm as it managed to penetrate the plants.
We are happy with the good bill of health being presented by our crop at the moment.
She explained that using a drone for spraying is not only faster but also more cost-effective compared to traditional methods like tractors and boom sprayers. Drones can cover large areas quickly, reducing the time spent on manual spraying.
Drones also require less labour and fuel, making them a more economical choice for farmers. This efficiency allows her to target specific problem areas with precision, minimising pesticide use and cutting down on operational costs.