Drone Technology Helps Kwekwe Farmer Tackle Armyworm Infestation

She credits her success to using the best farming practices, with drone technology playing a key role in controlling the armyworm problem. Said Ravasingadi:

In a bid to fight pests such as the African armyworm, we decided to use drones so that we effectively cover the 120 hectares which are under the maize crop.

The crop has reached the milking stage and if we successfully deal with the armyworm, we are expecting an average yield of 10 tonnes per hectare.

The drone is very effective in dealing with pests. Our crop had grown so much that the boom spray was no longer viable to use.

However, with the use of drone technology, we have managed to deal with the problem of the armyworm as it managed to penetrate the plants.

We are happy with the good bill of health being presented by our crop at the moment.