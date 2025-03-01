Econet Wireless COO Kezito Makuni Steps Down After 16 Years

Mr Makuni, who has been with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe for sixteen years, played a key role in helping the business achieve significant milestones in its growth and digital transformation journey over the years.

The Econet Group has seen several leadership changes recently.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

EcoCash Holdings (which owns Steward Bank) underwent a major reshuffle, with eight directors resigning after Tawanda Nyambirai acquired a majority stake and was appointed as Group CEO.

Meanwhile, Cassava Technologies made key leadership changes, including appointing an AI Officer and rearranging some of its long-serving employees.

Last year, as part of a broader restructuring effort, the Econet Group offered voluntary exit packages to employees.

Tags

Leave a Comment