Econet Wireless COO Kezito Makuni Steps Down After 16 Years
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited has announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer, Kezito Makuni, after 16 years of service.
Makuni, who has extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, voluntarily decided to leave the company, with his official last day being 28 February 2025. A notice from Econet read:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited announces the voluntary exit from the business of its Chief Operating Officer, Mr Kezito Makuni, with effect from 28th February 2025, to pursue other interests outside the company.Feedback
Mr Makuni, who has been with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe for sixteen years, played a key role in helping the business achieve significant milestones in its growth and digital transformation journey over the years.
The Econet Group has seen several leadership changes recently.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
EcoCash Holdings (which owns Steward Bank) underwent a major reshuffle, with eight directors resigning after Tawanda Nyambirai acquired a majority stake and was appointed as Group CEO.
Meanwhile, Cassava Technologies made key leadership changes, including appointing an AI Officer and rearranging some of its long-serving employees.
Last year, as part of a broader restructuring effort, the Econet Group offered voluntary exit packages to employees.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals