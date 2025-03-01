Late Own Goal Hands Scottland A 1-0 Victory Over Triangle United
Premier Soccer League newcomers Scottland defeated Triangle United 1-0 in the 2025 season opener at Rufaro Stadium on Friday.
A 90th-minute mistake in the Triangle penalty box gave Mabviravira the win.
Triangle defender Blessing Chiota scored an own goal when he chested the ball past his goalkeeper, Hamilton Makainganwa.
After the match, Scottland coach Tonderai Ndiraya gave a candid assessment, admitting he was not fully satisfied with his team’s performance. He said (via HeraldOnline):
What is important for us is that we have taken off. It was difficult, I must admit.
We always knew that it was going to be difficult. Despite having a galaxy of stars in our team, I think it’s important to understand that football is a process.
You may buy whoever you want from the market, but in the end, the players have to understand each other and play as a team in the long run.
That is a process. It doesn’t happen in one day. It doesn’t happen during pre-season. I think with more games, the team will start to play as a team.
At the moment, we are not a team yet, but I think what is important is what we have done here today; getting maximum points.
Triangle coach Luke Masomere said that his team was unlucky to end up on the losing side.. He said:
I think we played very well. The performance of the guys was very, very pleasing. Unfortunately, the results were not in our favour, but I’m happy with the way my players played today, apart from the fact that I was also missing quite a number of senior players through injury and also illness.
But I think going forward, we know where to start from now. I think we really played well.
We just have to continue improving. I think we will get there. When you say a game that you pulled off, it doesn’t make much of a point.