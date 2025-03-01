Late Own Goal Hands Scottland A 1-0 Victory Over Triangle United

After the match, Scottland coach Tonderai Ndiraya gave a candid assessment, admitting he was not fully satisfied with his team’s performance. He said (via HeraldOnline):

What is important for us is that we have taken off. It was difficult, I must admit.

We always knew that it was going to be difficult. Despite having a galaxy of stars in our team, I think it’s important to understand that football is a process.

You may buy whoever you want from the market, but in the end, the players have to understand each other and play as a team in the long run.

That is a process. It doesn’t happen in one day. It doesn’t happen during pre-season. I think with more games, the team will start to play as a team.

At the moment, we are not a team yet, but I think what is important is what we have done here today; getting maximum points.