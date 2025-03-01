Mazda BT-50 Stolen From Chinamasa’s Farm Found In Murehwa
ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa’s brand-new Mazda BT-50 double cab, which was stolen from his farm in Headlands, Manicaland Province, has been recovered.
The vehicle was found abandoned in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province, and is now in police custody.
Chinamasa’s wife, Monica, told The Manica Post, she was glad the car had been recovered. She said:
Our car was found dumped in Murehwa yesterday, but I am not aware of the exact place. My driver and police officers from Rusape are now on their way to collect it from Murehwa Police. I am relieved.
I would like to thank The Manica Post for the publicity which helped a lot in the vehicle recovery. Many people reached out to us, promising to help us in finding the car.
That was effective and powerful publicity. You did well and I would like to thank you.
The theft occurred on February 9, 2025. Four armed robbers pounced on the Chinamasas’ Tsukumai Farm in Headlands.
They overpowered the security guard and farm manager. The robbers then stole the Mazda BT-50, a gun, kitchen knives, and groceries.
Chinamasa and his wife were not at the farm during the attack.