Mazda BT-50 Stolen From Chinamasa’s Farm Found In Murehwa

6 minutes ago Sat, 01 Mar 2025 20:53:11 GMT

ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa’s brand-new Mazda BT-50 double cab, which was stolen from his farm in Headlands, Manicaland Province, has been recovered.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province, and is now in police custody.

Chinamasa’s wife, Monica, told The Manica Post, she was glad the car had been recovered. She said:

