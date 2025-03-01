N'anga Steals US$20 000 From Top Cop

The accused initially faced bail but later violated his conditions and was re-arrested. Despite pleading not guilty, he was convicted due to strong evidence.

Chiropa had argued that he was a wealthy healer and that the charges were false, claiming he only knew Marume and her domestic worker, Precious Nyasha Manyawu, through a church.

However, it was revealed in court that Chiropa and Manyawu had a romantic relationship and conspired to steal the money.

Court evidence also showed that Chiropa had spent the stolen money on luxury items, including a Toyota Runx, beds, wardrobes, and a large TV.

Manyawu, who was involved in the theft, is serving time in Mutare Remand Prison. Chiropa claimed to be not only a traditional healer but also a truck driver and businessman.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Zulu told the court that Manyawu was entrusted with the money by Assistant Commissioner Marume for safekeeping. Added Zulu:

However, when Assistant Commissioner Marume asked for the money on December 16, 2023, Manyawu failed to produce it. An investigation was launched, and it was discovered that Chiropa had taken the money and converted it to his own use, with Manyawu’s assistance. The total value stolen is US$20 100 and US$12 000 was recovered.

