Robbers Raid Patrick Chinamasa’s Farm, Make Off With Mazda And Firearm

The robbers, after subduing the security guard, proceeded to demand that the farm manager show them where money was kept in the house.

Chinamasa confirmed the robbery on Wednesday but directed further inquiries to his wife, Monica Chinamasa.

Monica revealed that the robbers specifically asked for the location of any cash on the property during their intrusion. She said:

The robbers were four when they stormed my house at the farm. They tied the hands of the farm manager and security guard who was manning the entrance gate. They force-marched them into the house and covered them with blankets. They ransacked the house, turning everything upside down, looking for money, which fortunately was not there. There was no place or room they left unturned, be they beds and sofas, they were all turned upside down. They took the car keys of my brand new Mazda BT-50, blue in colour, which we had yet to register. It had only travelled for 12,000 km. They also took a pistol from the gun cabinet, a box of cocking oil and a set of kitchen knives. It was more of the money which they wanted. They drove away with my car. We suspect that they came driving a white Toyota Wish vehicle. We reported the matter the same night, and the police from Headlands came to record statements. The matter has since been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department in Rusape.

Monica revealed that the robbers brutally assaulted several employees, leaving one of them with a permanent hearing impairment. She said:

The two employees were seriously injured, having been severely assaulted with iron bars. They were mainly attacked on the hands, and one of them suffered hearing impairment; his ears are currently non-functional. They were treated and discharged from Rusape General Hospital, but remain in shock. As they were covered with blankets during the attack, they could not identify the type of guns used by the robbers. This robbery has had a profound impact on us. I am currently unwell and in pain. The stolen car was essential for my work around the farm. I am devastated whenever I think about how these individuals could target us, assuming we kept money in the house. It is utterly unfair and unacceptable. These were simply criminals targeting us.

