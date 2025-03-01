Tropical Cyclone Garance Devastates France's La Réunion, Leaving Four Dead

The storm left over 180,000 people without electricity and more than 170,000 without access to drinking water.

The island’s international airport was expected to reopen late Saturday, but flight disruptions had already affected La Réunion and neighbouring Mauritius.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

About 200 firefighters and civil workers were deployed from mainland France and Mayotte to assist with recovery efforts.

Residents shared images of the devastation online, showing uprooted trees, destroyed roofs, and flooded streets. Many roads were blocked by fallen trees, and bridges were washed away.

Patrice Latron, a government representative on the island, warned that significant work was needed to clear the damage and restore infrastructure.

While the worst of the storm had passed by Friday evening, heavy rains remained a threat. Authorities continued to urge residents to stay indoors.

The storm alert was downgraded from the highest level, purple, to red, earlier in the day on Friday, which allowed rescue workers to leave their shelters and start to assess damage and help those affected.

The force of the storm was described as frightening by residents, with some fearing for their safety as homes were battered by the powerful winds.

Tags

Leave a Comment