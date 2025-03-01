US$120,400 Stolen From Company On Lytton Road - ZRP
Five armed robbers reportedly pounced on a company in Workington, Harare, on Thursday, making off with US$120,400 in cash.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects attacked a security guard on duty before entering the offices and stealing the money.
The police have not revealed the name of the company involved, only saying it is located along Lytton Road. The ZRP said:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 27/02/25 at a company along Lytton Road, Workington.
Five unknown suspects attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company before gaining entry into the offices where they stole USD 120 400.00 cash.
Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In a separate incident in Harare, a 45-year-old woman and her son were robbed on Wednesday at their home in Phase 9, Eastview.
The robbers took their cellphones, a Silver Nissan Note vehicle, and US$13,000 in cash. Police have also urged anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station.