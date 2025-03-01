US$120,400 Stolen From Company On Lytton Road - ZRP

5 minutes ago Sat, 01 Mar 2025 15:14:06 GMT

Five armed robbers reportedly pounced on a company in Workington, Harare, on Thursday, making off with US$120,400 in cash.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects attacked a security guard on duty before entering the offices and stealing the money.

The police have not revealed the name of the company involved, only saying it is located along Lytton Road. The ZRP said:

