Villagers In Insiza South Buy A Motorbike For Their Councillor

7 minutes ago Sat, 01 Mar 2025 08:42:06 GMT

Villagers in Ward 5, Insiza South, have come together to gift a motorbike to their councillor, Ngobe Masonga, in a show of community support and solidarity.

As reported by CITE, the motorbike was officially presented to Councillor Masonga on Wednesday at a ceremony held at Sidzibe Centre.

Before receiving the motorbike, Councillor Masonga had been relying on a bicycle for his travels, often missing important events and struggling with the long distances between villages.

