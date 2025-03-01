Pindula|Search Pindula
Villagers In Insiza South Buy A Motorbike For Their Councillor

7 minutes agoSat, 01 Mar 2025 08:42:06 GMT
Villagers in Ward 5, Insiza South, have come together to gift a motorbike to their councillor, Ngobe Masonga, in a show of community support and solidarity.

As reported by CITE, the motorbike was officially presented to Councillor Masonga on Wednesday at a ceremony held at Sidzibe Centre.

Before receiving the motorbike, Councillor Masonga had been relying on a bicycle for his travels, often missing important events and struggling with the long distances between villages.

Ward 5 is made up of ten villages: Mbabala, Somthoba, Sababa, Thandabantu, Qhubekani, Mabuze, Atherstone, Dandabagwa A and B, and Shakwe.

Councillor Masonga said the new mode of transport would improve both his safety and efficiency. He said:

Ward 5 was created through delimitation. It has more than 1 500 homesteads and 40 village heads.

This motorbike will allow me to reach all villages, attend funerals, and make it to district council meetings on time. It ensures I am available whenever villagers need me.

This gesture shows that our community is committed to working together towards a common goal. I am grateful and look forward to continuing our collective efforts.

I missed a lot because I was using a bicycle. Now that I have a motorbike, I feel much safer.

