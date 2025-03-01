Zimbabwean Court Sentences Latvian Drug Trafficker To 15 Years In Prison

7 minutes ago Sat, 01 Mar 2025 11:16:56 GMT

A Harare magistrate has sentenced 27-year-old Latvian national, Vitalis Kudrjasovs, to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle 8.35kg of heroin through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

On September 22, 2022, Kudrjasovs checked in for his flight to India with Ethiopian Airlines, completed the necessary customs procedures, and submitted his luggage for clearance.

However, airport security flagged his bags after suspicious contents were detected during a routine scan.

