Zimbabwean Court Sentences Latvian Drug Trafficker To 15 Years In Prison
A Harare magistrate has sentenced 27-year-old Latvian national, Vitalis Kudrjasovs, to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle 8.35kg of heroin through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
On September 22, 2022, Kudrjasovs checked in for his flight to India with Ethiopian Airlines, completed the necessary customs procedures, and submitted his luggage for clearance.
However, airport security flagged his bags after suspicious contents were detected during a routine scan.
Upon further inspection, four packages of heroin were discovered hidden in compartments within his two bags.
In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, Kudrjasovs was fined US$5,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional 5 years in prison.
