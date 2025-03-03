British Football Legend, Sir Alex Ferguson, Visits Zimbabwe

8 minutes ago Mon, 03 Mar 2025 06:44:35 GMT

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, widely regarded as one of the greatest football coaches of all time, has been in Zimbabwe on a private visit.

The 83-year-old was recently spotted at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, where he posed for photos with staff members during his three-day stay.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) confirmed his visit with a post on social media, expressing their gratitude. The ZTA said:

