British Football Legend, Sir Alex Ferguson, Visits Zimbabwe
Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, widely regarded as one of the greatest football coaches of all time, has been in Zimbabwe on a private visit.
The 83-year-old was recently spotted at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, where he posed for photos with staff members during his three-day stay.
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) confirmed his visit with a post on social media, expressing their gratitude. The ZTA said:
We appreciate your choice of your holiday destination Sir Alex Ferguson. Zimbabwe loves you, please come again and continue to experience Zimbabwe.
Ferguson retired as Manchester United manager in 2013 after 26 years at the club, cementing his legacy as the most successful manager in Premier League history.
In 2018, he suffered a life-threatening brain haemorrhage at home, which required immediate surgery. In 2023, he tragically lost his wife, Cathy, at the age of 84.
A year later, Ferguson stepped down from his role as an ambassador for Manchester United.