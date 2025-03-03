Chinomona Fires Back At Mnangagwa's Critics

4 minutes ago Mon, 03 Mar 2025 08:05:01 GMT

ZANU PF Women’s League national chairperson, Mabel Chinomona, has declared that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not be stepping down, despite growing calls from some war veterans for his resignation before the end of his term.

The calls for Mnangagwa to resign have intensified in recent weeks, notably from war veterans like Blessed Runesu Geza and Andrease Mathibela.

These demands come amid efforts by Mnangagwa’s allies to extend his presidency beyond his second and final term, set to expire in 2028.

Feedback