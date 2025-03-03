Govt To Recruit 419 School Inspectors And 1,980 School Heads and Deputies

Reference to the Public Service Commission’s minute referenced G/8/1/638 and dated 7 January 2025. The Public Service Commission has granted authority to advertise the above posts internally and the ministry has since prepared an advertisement for the posts of Heads and Deputy Heads (see copy attached) for use by all Provinces. In view of the above, you are hereby requested to urgently post the advertisement on your noticeboards. With regards to the posts of Schools Inspectors, you are expected to prepare your advertisements based on the requirements you submitted to Head Office. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

The recruitment drive officially began on 17 February, with candidates required to submit their applications by 7 March.

The masterlisting and shortlisting of candidates will take place between 10 and 12 March, followed by interviews from 24 to 28 March.

The list shows 463 vacancies for secondary school heads, 100 for secondary deputy heads, 674 for primary school heads, and 419 for school inspectors nationwide. Reads the notice:

Qualifications and experience include a Degree in Education, a certified University Graduate and a holder of a Primary Secondary Teachers’ Certificate or Diploma. Applications for ‘A level schools should be holders of a degree with a teaching subject. At least two years- experience as a Senior Teacher. The candidates must be prepared to reside in the district. A relevant Master’s degree would be an added advantage. Thorough understanding of the Education Act, as amended. Knowledge of the Public Service and Education regulations and procedures governing the administration of the schools. They should also have the ability to handle confidential information and good management and leadership skills and ability to work as part of a team plus good communication skills at all levels.

Primary and Secondary Education communications and advocacy director, Taungana Ndoro, told The Sunday News that the nationwide recruitment drive aims to address the issue of numerous positions being filled by acting personnel.

Ndoro explained that appointing substantive personnel would enhance accountability and efficiency in schools, as it is easier to monitor individuals in permanent positions.

