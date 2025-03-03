Harare Councillors Challenge Decision To Grant MPs Free Parking Discs

5 minutes ago Mon, 03 Mar 2025 08:44:55 GMT

The Harare City Council has criticised the decision to grant free parking discs to Members of Parliament (MPs) in the central business district.

Last week, Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly, announced that MPs were entitled to two exempt vehicles from parking fees, which are set at US$1 per hour in Harare.

As reported by NewsDay, during a full council meeting on Friday, Ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore said that there had been no council resolution on the matter.

