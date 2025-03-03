Harare Councillors Challenge Decision To Grant MPs Free Parking Discs
The Harare City Council has criticised the decision to grant free parking discs to Members of Parliament (MPs) in the central business district.
Last week, Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly, announced that MPs were entitled to two exempt vehicles from parking fees, which are set at US$1 per hour in Harare.
As reported by NewsDay, during a full council meeting on Friday, Ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore said that there had been no council resolution on the matter.
He asserted that the council would reverse the decision, saying only people with disabilities should be exempt from parking fees. Said Ngadziore:
We are told that MPs will no longer be required to pay parking fees in Harare’s central business district.
As council, we are against the move and this should be reversed at all cost, this decision was not even discussed by us councillors.
We are eating from ratepayers’ money, let’s discuss the matter, we can’t do this without a council resolution, we have people whose cars are being auctioned.
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged the issue, saying, “I have heard you, councillor Denford Ngadziore, we are looking into the matter”
In Harare, war veterans and senior citizens aged 70 and above are exempt from paying parking fees.