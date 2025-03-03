Mhlanga Set To Appeal Bail Denial Over Incitement Charges

On Friday, Gwitima rejected Mhlanga’s bail application, citing concerns that the journalist was likely to reoffend and interfere with witnesses, including his colleagues at AMH.

The magistrate also warned that releasing Mhlanga could lead to civil unrest and jeopardise peace in Zimbabwe. She said:

What is an issue is not that the applicant gathered and disseminated information. It is that information which he gathered which was intended to incite public violence. If granted bail, he is likely to interfere. Of critical importance some of the witnesses have not been recorded hence his release will jeopardize investigations. What clearly emerges is that disseminated messages will incite violence. Any interpretation to the contrary will be incorrect. Accordingly, the release of the accused will put the nation in unrest and undermine peace and security. In the circumstances, it is the court’s finding that the state has managed to give compelling reasons justifying the continued detention of the accused person. Accordingly, bail is denied.

Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike said they are not happy with the ruling and will file an appeal at the High Court. Said Mhike:

We had really hoped for a positive outcome. While we accept the decision, we must make it clear that we strongly disagree with the conclusion and the determination made by the court. Accordingly, we have been instructed to appeal this decision as soon as possible.

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe condemned the arrest and denial of bail of Mhlanga, urging Harare authorities to uphold the fundamental right to press freedom.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the U.S. Embassy said that all journalists should be granted constitutional protections, including the right to bail and freedom of speech.

