Mushayavanhu: All Local Transactions To Be In ZiG By 2030

It is not true that the ZiG has not been widely embraced. Remember, we are in a multi-currency regime, which means you can use US dollars or any other currency or the local currency — ZiG.

What we have seen is that currently, 30 percent of the transactions that are being done in this country are being done in ZiG and 70 percent are being done in US dollars.

When I came in, the ratio was 80:20 — 20 percent of the transactions were in local currency and 80 percent of the transactions were in foreign currency.

By 2030, we want the ratio to be 100 percent ZiG and zero percent foreign currency. So, as far as adoption of ZiG is concerned, I can tell you that the figures are showing that it’s increasing.