Mushayavanhu Expects ZiG To Strengthen Further

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) typically collects around US$300 million in corporate income tax each quarter. Said Mushayavanhu:

We were hearing of rates of about US$1:ZiG35, but now we are hearing rates of about US$1:ZiG30; but you are going to be hearing of even lower rates Why? As we go into March, which is QPD, the demand for ZiG is going to be increasing. We saw it in December; people holding ZiG were being called by their banks to say can we buy your ZiG because there are people holding foreign currency, but when it comes to paying tax, they are supposed to be paying that tax in ZiG, but they don't have the ZiG. So, the time has now come for the holder of a ZiG balance in a bank to dictate the price, as opposed to what was happening in the past.

Mushayavanhu also said ZiG usage had increased from 20% to 30% of total transactions since he took office.

While Zimbabwe continues to operate under a multi-currency system, the central bank chief said that the long-term goal is to phase out foreign currency transactions and achieve 100% ZiG usage by 2030.

He also attributed the low circulation of ZiG in rural areas to reduced economic activity resulting from the recent drought. He said:

So, why is there no ZiG in Checheche and why is there no ZiG in the rural areas? First of all, remember that we are coming out of a drought year. For someone in the rural areas to get ZiG, they have to be involved in an economic activity that involves them selling something in exchange for ZiG. Now, if they did not produce enough maize, then it means that they are not expecting anything from the GMB, so they will not get ZiG.

However, this is not entirely true, as in some rural areas, there is a strong resistance to using ZiG. Many people openly reject the currency, preferring to conduct transactions in USD instead.

This preference for foreign currency is rooted in people’s lack of confidence in local currencies’ stability and value.

