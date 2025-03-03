NRZ Introduces Skilled Worker Training Programme For Students Without O-Level

6 minutes ago Mon, 03 Mar 2025 06:14:22 GMT

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) technical college has started a skilled worker programme for students without Ordinary Level qualifications.

This programme offers them valuable life skills by offering automotive and other technical courses, even if they don’t have O’ Level English, Mathematics, or Science.

NRZ instructor Jatiwa Mudiwa, speaking at a career expo held at Thembiso Primary School in Bulawayo on Friday, said the programme is meant to bridge the gap in the education system by giving opportunities to students considered less deserving. Said Mudiwa:

