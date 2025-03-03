NRZ Introduces Skilled Worker Training Programme For Students Without O-Level
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) technical college has started a skilled worker programme for students without Ordinary Level qualifications.
This programme offers them valuable life skills by offering automotive and other technical courses, even if they don’t have O’ Level English, Mathematics, or Science.
NRZ instructor Jatiwa Mudiwa, speaking at a career expo held at Thembiso Primary School in Bulawayo on Friday, said the programme is meant to bridge the gap in the education system by giving opportunities to students considered less deserving. Said Mudiwa:
These students will be in class for six months. After that, they will go on an internship to gain industrial knowledge, followed by a trade test under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Although they might not necessarily become good at everything like calculations compared to their counterparts who applied for direct learnership, NRZ Technical College is going to capacitate them with construction skills, and painting skills, among others.
The technical college offers three main programs: an apprenticeship programme under the NRZ company, direct learnership, and a skilled worker programme.
The NRZ technical institution is affiliated with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education through the curriculum research and development section to train as a non-governmental technical and vocational, education and training institution.