Police And VID Under Investigation Over Fatal Urban Connect Bus Accident

Police officers and Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials who were manning a roadblock that cleared the Urban Connect bus involved in a recent fatal accident in Beitbridge are now under investigation to determine why they allowed the bus to continue on its ill-fated journey, reported HeraldOnline.

This follows the suspension of Urban Connect Holdings’ operating licence for six months by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, after a tragic head-on collision with a haulage truck on the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway that claimed 28 lives.

The suspension was due to several violations, including the bus lacking a valid passenger insurance policy and route permit, as well as the driver failing to meet the re-test requirement.

