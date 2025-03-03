Presidential Aspirant Peter Munyanduri Kicks Off 2028 Campaign

I am already campaigning, I believe I can be the best president for this country. The kombi is where Zimbabweans debate everything — from politics to the prices of cooking oil. Why shouldn’t our leaders listen (to people) here first? Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

After the 2018 elections, Munyanduri joined the Political Leaders Actors Dialogue (POLAD) platform but was expelled for criticizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Mnangagwa showered political leaders with luxury cars and generous allowances in exchange for their loyalty and praise.

But following his expulsion from POLAD, Munyanduri’s vehicle was repossessed by the State. He said:

My conscience won’t allow me to keep quiet when I see something wrong. I raised issues of unfair electoral ground. I questioned the issue of rigging. There is unfair coverage of political parties. I also raised the issue of funding. Small parties do not get any funding. I was expelled for that.

Munyanduri gained attention during the 2018 election when he promised to provide a balanced breakfast, including eggs, bacon, and milk, for every Zimbabwean.

He also pledged to create a Fruit Authority of Zimbabwe to establish fruit tree forests across the country if elected.

However, he didn’t win the election and finished in fifth place.

In the 2023 election, Munyanduri didn’t run for president but instead campaigned for a parliamentary seat, which he lost.

